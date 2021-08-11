Main Street Update 8.12.21
We are experiencing a little delay as we have discovered an underground tank earlier in this week. The tank is most likely an old gasoline or fuel oil tank installed way before 1980. The tank is located near the Badger intersection. We have to pause utility work in this area and bring in an environmental specialist to determine the full extend of potentially hazardous material. The tank will be removed this Friday (8/13) and the soil analyzed for contamination.www.cityofwaupaca.org
