Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 4 more cities

By TAMEEM AKHGAR, RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDXuQ_0bQPcqPP00

The Taliban completed their sweep of Afghanistan's south on Friday, taking four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

In the last 24 hours, the country's second- and third-largest cities — Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south — have fallen to the insurgents, as has the capital of the southern province of Helmand, where American, British and NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles of the conflict.

The blitz through the Taliban's southern heartland means the insurgents now hold half of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country. The Western-backed government in the capital, Kabul, still holds a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

While Kabul is not directly under threat yet, the resurgent Taliban were battling government forces in Logar province, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital. The U.S. military has estimated that Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that the Taliban could overrun the rest of the country within a few months. They have already taken over much of the north and west of the country.

In the south, insurgents swept through three provincial capitals on Friday.

The Taliban captured Lashkar Gah following weeks of heavy fighting and raised their white flag over governmental buildings, said Attaullah Afghan, the head of the provincial council in Helmand. He said that three army bases outside of the city remain under government control.

In Tirin Kot, the capital of the southern Uruzgan province, Taliban fighters paraded through a main square, driving a Humvee and a pickup seized from Afghan forces. Local officials confirmed that the Taliban also captured the capitals of Zabul province in the south and Ghor in the west.

With security rapidly deteriorating, the United States planned to send in 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Britain and Canada are also sending forces to aid their evacuations. Denmark said it will temporarily close its embassy, while Germany is reducing its embassy staff to the “absolute minimum.”

The United Nations chief urged the Taliban to immediately halt the offensive and negotiate “in good faith” to avert a prolonged civil war. In his strongest appeal to the Islamic militant group, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply disturbed" by indications that the Taliban were "imposing severe restrictions in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists.”

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have fled their homes amid fears the Taliban will return the country to the sort of brutal, repressive rule it imposed when it was last in power at the turn of the millennium. At that time, the group all but eliminated women’s rights and conducted public executions as it imposed an unsparing version of Islamic law. An early sign of such tactics came in Herat, where insurgents paraded two alleged looters through the streets on Friday with black makeup smeared on their faces.

There are also concerns that the fighting could plunge the country into civil war, which is what happened after the Soviets withdrew in 1989.

“We are worried. There is fighting everywhere in Afghanistan. The provinces are falling day by day," said Ahmad Sakhi, a resident of Kabul. "The government should do something. The people are facing lots of problems.”

The U.N. refugee agency said nearly 250,000 Afghans have been forced to flee their homes since the end of May, and 80% of those displaced are women and children. In all, the agency said, some 400,000 civilians have been displaced since the beginning of the year, joining millions who have fled previous rounds of fighting in recent decades.

Peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and the government remain stalled, though diplomats are still meeting, as the U.S., European and Asian nations warned that battlefield gains would not lead to political recognition.

“We demand an immediate end to attacks against cities, urge a political settlement, and warn that a government imposed by force will be a pariah state,” said Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy to the talks.

But the Taliban advance continued.

Fighting was still underway inside Puli-e Alim, with government forces holding the police headquarters and other security facilities, said Hasibullah Stanikzai, the head of the Logar provincial council. He spoke by phone from his office, and gunfire could be heard in the background. The Taliban, however, said they had captured the police headquarters and a nearby prison.

The onslaught represents a stunning collapse of Afghan forces after the United States spent nearly two decades and $830 billion trying to establish a functioning state. U.S. forces toppled the Taliban in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which al-Qaida planned and executed while being sheltered by the Taliban government.

With only weeks remaining before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops, the fighters now advancing across the country ride on American-made Humvees and carry M-16s pilfered from Afghan forces.

Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the Afghan army has rotted from within due to corruption and mismanagement, leaving troops in the field poorly equipped and with little motivation to fight. The Taliban, meanwhile, have spent a decade taking control of large swaths of the countryside.

That allowed them to rapidly seize key infrastructure and urban areas once President Joe Biden announced the timeline for the U.S. withdrawal, saying he was determined to end America's longest war.

“Whatever forces are left or remaining that are in the Kabul area and the provinces around them, they’re going to be used for the defense of Kabul,” Roggio said. “Unless something dramatically changes, and I don’t see how that’s possible, these provinces (that have fallen) will remain under Taliban control."

A day earlier, in Herat, Taliban fighters rushed past the Great Mosque in the historic city — a structure that dates to 500 BC and was once a spoil of Alexander the Great — and seized government buildings. Herat had been under militant attack for two weeks.

In Kandahar, insurgents seized the governor’s office and other buildings, and officials fled, witnesses said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the defeat has yet to be acknowledged by the government, which has not commented on the latest advances.

Civilians were likely wounded and killed in airstrikes, Nasima Niazi, a lawmaker from Helmand, said Thursday. U.S. Central Command has acknowledged carrying out several strikes in recent days, without providing details.

Meanwhile in neighboring Pakistan, the country's national security adviser urged Afghan leaders to seek a negotiated settlement with the Taliban to avoid further violence. Moeed Yusuf made the appeal Friday while speaking to reporters in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

———

Faiez reported from Istanbul and Krauss reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Munir Ahmed in Islamabad, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Jan Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Edith Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Comments / 213

ABC News

ABC News

371K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Pakistan#American#British#Nato#Humvee#Ghor#United Nations#Islamic#Afghans#Soviets#U N#European#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Country
Qatar
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US reaches deal with Taliban on evacuations: report

The U.S. has reached a deal with the Taliban to ensure that evacuations from Kabul's airport can take place without interference from the group, according to a report by The Associated Press. The deal was reached in talks in Doha, Qatar, between senior Taliban officials and Gen. Frank McKenzie. The...
WorldNew York Post

Russia says Afghan president fled with 4 cars, chopper full of money

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four vehicles and a helicopter full of cash, the Russian embassy in Kabul said Monday. The embattled leader left the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government. “To avoid bloodshed, I thought it...
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban commander claims he spent 8 years in Guantanamo Bay

A Taliban commander bragged in a victory speech from inside the presidential palace in Kabul that he spent eight years in Guantanamo Bay, the notorious lockup in Cuba used by the US to house some of the world’s most notorious suspected terrorists. The unidentified man made his comments in a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Iran says U.S. "failure" in Afghanistan a chance for durable peace

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday the United States’ “military failure” in Afghanistan offered an opportunity to establish lasting peace in the country. Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan capital nL1N2PL01V Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the U.S.-backed Afghan army as foreign forces...
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban fighters capture Black Hawk helicopters from US base in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters have posed next to US-made Black Hawk helicopters and other aircraft seized from Afghanistan's military as the insurgents boasted of their rapid takeover of the country. As the fighters entered Kabul on Sunday, pro-Taliban social media accounts published footage of its forces examining brown-green camouflage Black Hawk aircraft.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

As the U.S. leaves Afghanistan, China enters

China is engaging with the Taliban and monitoring developments on the ground as the U.S. exits Afghanistan. It’s a situation America should be closely monitoring. China‘s interests in Afghanistan are primarily security-related. The stabilization of Afghanistan, with which Beijing shares a short border in a susceptible area (Xinjiang province), is important for China. The security of its borders and this region are at stake. Beijing wants to prevent a surge of violent jihadism in Xinjiang, where Chinese authorities have detained between 1 and 3 million Muslims (Uyghurs, Kazakhs, …) for “re-education” in the largest mass incarceration of people on religious grounds since World War II.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders blame Biden, express disappointment with Afghanistan

World leaders are speaking out about their disappointment with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to pin the blame on President Joe Biden and the United States. Johnson said it was "fair to say the U.S. decision to pull out has...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Frontline of fear: Afghan teen press-ganged by the Taliban

Hours after the Taliban overran his hometown in northern Afghanistan last week, 17-year-old Abdullah was forced to ferry rocket-propelled grenades up a nearby hill â- an unwilling and terrified insurgent recruit. Abdullah said he was out on the streets of Kunduz when members of the Taliban stopped him. The insurgents also snatched another 30 to 40 youth, some of them boys as young as 14, from outside a madrassa (Islamic school), he said. "They asked us to take up arms and join their ranks," Abdullah said. "And when our parents came to ask for our release, they threatened them with weapons."
MilitaryNew York Post

Marines arrive in Afghanistan as Taliban captures gateway to Kabul

The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul late Friday to provide protection as the US evacuates diplomats and thousands of Afghans while the Taliban bears down. Saturday, the insurgent forces captured Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province in Afghanistan, 40 miles south of Kabul and one of the gateways to the capital city.

Comments / 213

Community Policy