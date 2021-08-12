NBA 'Noles: Wednesday's Summer League Results
A look at NBA Summer League action for former Florida State standouts from Las Vegas, Nev. on Wednesday:. For the Nets, RaiQuan Gray did not play (coach's decision). For the Cavaliers, Mfiondu Kabengele started at center. He played 25:25, scoring four points. He was 1-for-6 (16.7%) from the floor, including 0-for-3 (0%) from deep. He was 2-for-2 (100%) at the line. He had seven rebounds and two assists. He committed three turnovers.247sports.com
