Midnight at the Sun Diner Will Take the Listener on a Weekly Ride. Through the Rich History of The Legendary Record Label. New York, NY – Just a handful of months after acquiring the legendary Sun Records, Primary Wave Music is excited to announce the launch of a Sun Records podcast titled Midnight at the Sun Diner. The music publishing giant partnered with podcast content production studio Audio Up Media to launch the podcast just in time for the legendary label’s 70th anniversary. This exciting new podcast is the first of many projects that Primary Wave Music has been developing with Audio Up since taking an equity interest in the company in May of 2020. The launch of Midnight at the Sun Diner is also the first of many activations that will take place over the next year to celebrate Sun’s platinum anniversary.