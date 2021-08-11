Amateur historian continues to raise awareness of Porvenir Massacre

PRESIDIO COUNTY –– In 2019, Jerry Patterson helped create a documentary about the little-known 1918 massacre in Porvenir, Texas, in which 15 unarmed Mexican and Mexican Americans, boys and men, were shot and killed by Texas Rangers and local ranchers. Two years later, Patterson is back in West Texas to obtain the official death certificates of those who were extrajudicially executed at the hands of officers of the law, further shedding light on this dark stain in Texas history.