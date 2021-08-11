Cancel
Marfa Library hotspots let you take the internet home

By Big Bend Sentinel
bigbendsentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARFA—This week Marfa Public Library implemented a new hotspot lending program. If you do not have access to the internet in your home, this program allows library patrons 18 and up to check out one of 10 free hotspots available at the front desk. Now you can use your Marfa...

State
Texas State
