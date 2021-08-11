Filing Notices - MMCMCC, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that MMCMCC, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of BEER, WINE AND LIQUOR at 35 HANOVER ST., CHARLESTON, SC 29403. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than AUGUST 21, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD # 1953722.