Twitter made a cosmetic tweak on Wednesday after they implemented a new font. While for some, the revamped font may not have seemed like a big deal, other users of the social media website begged to differ.Earlier in the year, news circulated that Twitter planned to change their font to a custom typeface called Chirp, after the company had used fonts like SF Pro, Roboto and Helvetica Neue. According to Tech Crunch, the goal with Chirp “was to offer a typeface that’s sharp and legible for everyday use, but also one that would allow for more personality, including when...