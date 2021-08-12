Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Comedy show next week is a homecoming of sorts for Esteban Touma

By Robert Chappell
Posted by 
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two years ago, longtime Madison comedian Esteban Touma set out on a nationwide adventure. A former Madison College instructor and host of The Moth storytelling shows and many comedy shows in Madison, Touma had landed a spot in Comedy Central’s Up Next showcase at Clusterfest in San Francisco. And he and his wife had finally embarked on their “nomadic” trek across the country — taking their teardrop camper on the road with the intent of performing here and there and picking up odd jobs to make ends meet, a trip they’d planned and saved for four years.

madison365.com

Comments / 0

Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Michigan State
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Comedy Show#Madison College#Clusterfest#Covid#Seinfeld#Madison Funniest Comic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Sincere Life, DJ Pain 1 to highlight tonight’s “Friday The 13th: Return Of Hip Hop”

Live hip-hop is back in Madison tonight and there isn’t anyone happier than hip-hop promoter Mark “ShaH” Evans, owner of Get Your Buzz Up, who is hosting “Friday The 13th: Return Of Hip Hop” along with Madison’s Karben4 Brewery. Evans is encouraging Madison-area hip-hop fans to come out to the “Mad Lit” concert series downtown this Friday and then head over to the High Noon Saloon on Madison’s near east side for the show.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Madison365

“When you walk into the Bronzeville Collective, you can see yourself.” Collaborative storefront features over 25 local brands, focusing on creatives of color

The Bronzeville Collective MKE is a Black-owned business located in the Historic Bronzeville Arts and Culture District on the corner of Vel Phillips Ave and North Ave across from America’s Black Holocaust Museum. The storefront was established in October 2018 by Lilo Allen, Tiffany Miller, Tomira White, Jasmine Wyatt. Their mission is to highlight local talent and give them a place to thrive, not only creatively but financially.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for August 14

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit, October 18-22. Registration is open now!. directed a new musical based on the famous short story The Yellow Wallpaper, which premiers this weekend. hosting a homecoming show Thursday at The Rigby on Madison’s...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Black Restaurant Week 2021 will culminate with a Food Tasting Jamboree Sunday

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting its sixth annual Black Restaurant Week (BRW) this week, a campaign “designed to bring awareness to [Black-owned] businesses and really to help with increasing their sales, increasing the awareness of their availability, and introducing them to new customers,” said Camille Carter, president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Sessions at McPike Park summertime concert series kicks off tonight

The Sessions at McPike Park, a popular summertime concert series that benefits a variety of essential Madison-area non-profits, are back for 2021 and kicking off tonight. “We wanted to establish Milt McPike Park as the place for this event. We wanted this to be for everybody in the city; we didn’t want this to be a Marquette neighborhood thing. We wanted everybody to feel comfortable here,” Bob Queen, the longtime Central Park Sessions event coordinator and board president, tells Madison365. “By getting the diversity and getting the sensational organizations that are doing work all over the city and county, it really established it as an event for everybody. If it’s Central Park, it should be central to all of our existence.”
Dane, WIPosted by
Madison365

After a year off, Dane Dances 2021 returns for “A Season of Love and Happiness”

The wonderful scenery brings a lot of people out to Dane Dances every summer – the sun setting behind the waterfall on the iconic Wisconsin State Capitol on one side and beautiful views of Lake Monona from high above on the other. But plenty of Madisonians also come to the annual event held every Friday in August on the Monona Terrace rooftop for the diversity … and the great music.
TV & VideosPosted by
Madison365

Black Oxygen Encore: Judge Everett Mitchell

What does it mean for a Black man to be seen as fully human? In this special encore episode, Judge Everett Mitchell discusses his journey of trauma, abuse and subsequent healing. He also discusses what it means for him to be fully seen. Everett, who’s also a pastor, closes by reminding us all that we need to do something with the power that we’ve been given.
Posted by
Madison365

The Sessions at McPike Park 2021

The Sessions at McPike Park 2021 will be held Aug. 6-Aug. 13 at McPike Park in Madison. The Sessions at McPike Park will be five days of extraordinary entertainment this year. The loaded Pursuit of Happiness, weekend with two music stages, comedy and dance is August 6, 7, 8. Two sensational, relaxing evening music sessions will be staged Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12 and 13.
Posted by
Madison365

Cultural Connections connects children affected by incarceration with opportunities in arts, academia

As the full-time caretaker for her grandson, Patricia Dillon began to notice early on the ways in which his life was affected by his father’s incarceration. “I was interested in community supports for children affected by incarceration,” she tells Madison365. “I knew there was a Just Dane mentoring program, but I was really curious to know if children affected by incarceration was something that the schools were acknowledging.”
Posted by
Madison365

Wisconsin Leadership Summit set for October 18-22, stays virtual

365 Media Foundation, the nonprofit organization that operates Madison365, FoxValley365 and the Wisconsin Leadership Summit, announced today that the state’s premier professional development event for people of color will once again become a weeklong, online event running October 18-22, due to the ongoing pandemic. “Last year’s virtual summit was successful...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

CultivArte to host first Latinx art festival August 28

Local arts collective CultivArte plans to host an art festival on Saturday, Aug. 28 to promote the work of Latinx artists in the state. “The idea of festivals are very closely tied to our culture and our roots,” visual artist Angelica Contreras said. “Cuentos de la Madre Tierra” Festival de...
Posted by
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for July 31

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by MGE Foundation. list of Wisconsin’s most influential Native American leaders this week. Public Health Madison & Dane County is recommending everyone wear masks indoors — even if vaccinated. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Progress Center for Black Women plans day trip this weekend

Sabrina Madison wanted to give Black women the opportunity to do what kids do: take a field trip. She posted on Facebook asking Black women if they were interested in a day trip and received over 100 responses supporting the idea. As a result, the Progress Center for Black Women (PCFBW) founder is planning a day trip to Milwaukee this coming Saturday, July 31st.

Comments / 0

Community Policy