Comedy show next week is a homecoming of sorts for Esteban Touma

The Sessions at McPike Park, a popular summertime concert series that benefits a variety of essential Madison-area non-profits, are back for 2021 and kicking off tonight. “We wanted to establish Milt McPike Park as the place for this event. We wanted this to be for everybody in the city; we didn’t want this to be a Marquette neighborhood thing. We wanted everybody to feel comfortable here,” Bob Queen, the longtime Central Park Sessions event coordinator and board president, tells Madison365. “By getting the diversity and getting the sensational organizations that are doing work all over the city and county, it really established it as an event for everybody. If it’s Central Park, it should be central to all of our existence.”