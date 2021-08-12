Plant Diseases and Pests Abound

Hairy vetch ripe seeds, which were used in the study to display kinds of samples and measurements available to breeders (Photo by Sandra Wayman). Both chemical fertilizers and cover crops can help build the nitrogen content in soil. But cover crops come with many other benefits, like improving soil structure and boosting beneficial microbes. Researchers at Cornell University are looking at ways to help breed better cover crops, also known as green manures, that could help farmers in their quest to grow crops in the most sustainable way. Their results were published in Crop Science, a publication of the Crop Science Society of America.