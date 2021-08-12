Cancel
Religion

The Pastor’s Corner

lincolnjournalonline.com
 4 days ago

Thess 5:17 pray without ceasing; There is enough to pray for to cause the above scripture to come to pass in all our lives. We are encouraged to pray for a variety of needs: for healing (James 5:15); for freedom from temptation (Matt 26:41); for boldness to witness (Eph 6:18-19); for forgiveness of sins (Lk 11:4; Acts 8:22); for deliverance […]

#Pastor
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
Religionftc.co

What Percent of God is Good?

Last week I heard a wonderful and inspiring story of a young man who, during a routine physical, was sent immediately to the hospital to investigate a knot on his collar bone. After extensive testing, it was determined that there was a 99% chance that the growth was bone cancer. When the boy’s devastated parents broke the news to their son, his response was calm and full of child-like faith. He simply returned, “but I still have one percent.” Church and family members prayed. A vigil was held. The boy’s baseball team came to his house and prayed over him. Soon after the outpouring of prayer, the final test results came back, showing no signs of cancer. The family joyfully announced that their precious son got his one percent, concluding with the proclamation that “God is good!” The young man’s father told a reporter, “It was an amazing experience to see how God can work.” Indeed, the goodness of God was expressed through a miracle for this family, and for the young man who maintained all along that this would be the outcome. And the outcome was solid evidence of the goodness of God.
Religionevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The king of your life

By: DR. BRIAN DORE’ Member of the Ville Platte Ministerial Alliance The Lord Jesus Christ wants to be the king of our lives. He left the glories of heaven to come into this world to die for sinners. Heaven is a magnificent place, according to the Word of God; yet Jesus gave it up to become the king of your life. There was no selfish motivation on his part. He came to save us of our sins. He left…
ReligionIndependent Tribune

ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Seeing God’s face: a contradiction?

The Bible says God talked face to face with Moses. A few verses later it says we die if we see God’s face. Which is it?. Great question! First, let’s get a couple of those scriptures out in front so we may review what the Bible says exactly: “When all the people saw the pillar of cloud standing at the entrance of the tent, all the people would stand and worship, each at the entrance of his tent. So the LORD used to speak to Moses face to face, just as a man speaks to his friend.” (Exodus 33:10, 11, NASB) Then, “God further said, ‘You cannot see My face, for mankind shall not see Me and live!’” (Exodus 33:20) These verses seem to illustrate why people accuse the Bible of being filled with errors. Why would God contradict himself on such an important matter?
Religionncadvertiser.com

Pastor's Pen: How does that bring glory to God?

We have a command from God to bring him glory. "Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God."(1 Cor.10:31) How does repeating lies and hateful statements bring God glory? Does that constant bitter attitude bring glory to God?. We need to...
Centralia, MOfiresideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Seek Wisdom

“Look, I’m sending you out like sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as serpents and as innocent as doves.” Matthew 10:16 Jesus was telling His disciples that things were going to be difficult. They were going to encounter ‘wolves’, they were going to have to deal with people who were out to persecute them. The wolves were going to spread lies, twist the message, and flat out attack them. Jesus was warning them that it was not going to be easy. Which is why He told them to be shrewd and innocent. Jesus was telling His disciples that they needed Wisdom to navigate the challenges they are going to face out in the world. The Creator of all, was telling His followers to use wisdom to avoid the danger that will come their way.
Religionclearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: I pledge allegiance…

Whenever you say these words, you have probably stood to your feet and placed your right hand over your heart. But probably something else happened and happens as you continue to recite to the beautiful object before your eyes. Depending on the history you know, there should be conviction, patriotism, awe of what God has accomplished in this great nation, and maybe a tear to honor those whose blood, sweat and tears have passed this sacred privilege to you. But most likely you are pledging to an America that is no more. That tear may have a touch of bitter remorse for what some have accomplished to the negative.
Religionfremontcountycrusader.com

Chaplain's Corner Investing in the Kingdom

As I look back on my life and all the things I invested in, being a father to seven kids was the greatest investment of all. Our youth, both children and our grandchildren, are the future!. Question: Is our investment in them producing life. Is God just a part of...
Food & Drinksbaldwin-bulletin.com

Pastor's Column: Sandcastles

The Olympics are very popular in my household. Only Women’s World Cup is more closely followed. The Olympics are the pinnacle of athletic competition in many sports which probably explains why my most competitive children are also the most enthralled. This year that meant our summer vacation was pushed forward a few weeks to ensure that we would be home in time to watch the broadcast.
ReligionMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Pastor's Column: Walks on Water

It’s more than a clever cliché that was posted on Facebook – “My lifeguard walks on water! He really does walk on water!” Do you need a miracle? Look to the One who walks on water. (Matthew 14:22-32) THE MOUNTAIN OF PRAYER. After the miracle of the loaves and fishes,...
Societyyourgv.com

POET'S CORNER: Friday, Aug. 6

They were so in love. Every day he made sure he found and spent time with her. Eating pancakes, walking on the beach, visiting the zoo. Any thing they enjoyed together, he was so happy. An ancient happened to her. After that she has limits and she needed a lot...
Religionchurchleaders.com

Why We Must Emphasize a Pastor’s Character Over His Skill

The New Testament clearly, repeatedly and unapologetically lays out the qualifications of a pastor. What is so remarkable yet so often overlooked is this: Pastors are called and qualified to their ministry not first through their raw talent, their finely-honed skill or their great accomplishments, but through their godly character.
Lincoln, NEucollege.edu

Pastor Kabanje: God’s Heart for Others

“Every time I step on campus, it just feels like home,” said David Kabanje, Union’s new chaplain and vice president for spiritual life. “Seeing people who you love and knowing they love you back; I know this is where I need to be with my wife.” Kabanje earned that familiarity the hard way—long hours serving as student chaplain, Union for Christ Director and ASB president. Just four years after graduating, the offer to return to Union to take the reins of Campus Ministries as Rich Carlson retires “felt like a calling from God,” he said.
ReligionThe Uvalde Leader-News

Pastor’s Column: Remembrance is active task

In the Hebrew language the word remember includes an active celebration of the person or event being remembered. An example is to remember someone’s birthday by throwing them a party. The party itself is the act of remembering. To remember someone’s name goes beyond recalling their name. It means to...
Religionevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The cry of a desperate heart

In Mark’s account of the healing of a poor beggar named Bartimaeus, found in Mark 10:46-52, we find a man in desperate need, and desperate need calls for desperate measures. Bartimaeus, upon hearing Jesus was passing by, began to plead with Jesus to have mercy on him. Jesus, in His teaching in Luke 11 on the reluctant neighbor and again in Luke 18 on the parable of the widow and the judge,…
ReligionMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Pastor's Column: The Shalom of God

Jesus came to give us peace and hope in a world gone mad!. “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me you might have peace. In the world you shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33) Peace is elusive to...

