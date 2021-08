It seems fitting that my last major story for the (at least for now) is one I’ve been working on for about half of my time here. I first wrote about James Allen for the May 24, 2018, issue, but that story, which was about a fifth of the length of this one, barely scratched the surface of all that’s happened to him since the 1960s. About 400 of the 27,300 men and women incarcerated in Illinois are over the age of 70. Allen’s one of just 93 people in this age group doing life. It costs about $70,000 a year to keep him in a maximum-security prison. The state would have us believe that this is for your safety and mine.