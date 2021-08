The Better Business Bureau provides the following tips to make the most out of your back-to-school shopping experience this upcoming tax-free weekend (Aug. 6-8): Make a list. Even if you don’t have a school supply list yet, you can still purchase other items like school clothing and in-class school essentials like pens, notebooks and backpacks. Make a list for each child, but start by “shopping at home” for items that you may already have left over from last year. For some items, it’s worth spending a bit more (a high-quality backpack will last for years). Resist impulse shopping if possible.