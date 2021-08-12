Cancel
Richmond, VA

Deaconess Gladys Louise Henson Anderson

Central Virginian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early morning hours of Monday, August 2, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Hospital Richmond, Virginia, God said well-done, good and trusted servant, and called Deaconess Gladys Louise Henson Anderson home to be with him. Deaconess Anderson is the daughter of the late Edith Henson and was born on March 27, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Clinton Anderson; aunts; uncles; and cousins of the Henson Family; and great-grandson, Dezmond Place. Deaconess Anderson is survived by her devoted daughter: Grace Anderson; devoted granddaughter: Tashena Anderson-Place (Jayshawn); loving great-grandsons: Jaiden Place and Jaxon Place; devoted cousins: Pauline Henson; Thomas Michael Henson; Lawrence Henson, Jr.; and Reverend Wesley Henson; sisters-in-law: Edna Hackney and Wilhelmina VanBuren; brother-in-law: James Anderson, Sr.; devoted family and friends: the Yancey family; the Slaughter family; the Brown family; the Shelton family; Torrie Fronteroy; the Moore family; and a host of other family members and friends. Deaconess Anderson accepted the Lord as her Savior at the age of 12 under the pastoral leadership of the late Reverend John L. Tyler, August 1949. The Rising Sun Baptist Church family was so dear to her heart. Deaconess Anderson was the former Clerk of RSBC, which she served with love for 23 years. Additionally, Deaconess Anderson served as Superintendent of the Sunday School, President of the Missionary Ministry, President of the Senior Choir, Directress of Vacation Bible School, Organizer of the Deaconess Ministry, Sponsor of the Junior Missionary Ministry, and Member of the Pastoral Search committee and the Church Anniversary, Constitution and By-Laws committee. In the community, she participated as an Eastern Star. Deaconess Anderson was a member of the first graduating class of A. G. Richardson High School in 1954 and a graduate of Virginia Union University with a B.A. degree in Elementary Education. Deaconess Anderson began her teaching career in 1960 at Louisa Training School and went on to serve the County of Louisa for 36 years as principal and head teacher. She retired in 1991 but never gave up her love for teaching. With all of her accomplishments, the best position she ever held was being a mother, grandmother, and friend. Words cannot express the love that she left behind. She is truly missed but as she would say she is blessed with the spirit and will always be with us. Hearts are filled with sorrow, but we know God loved her more. Public viewing will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be private on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in The Sun Chapel at D. D. Watson, Louisa. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.

www.thecentralvirginian.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

