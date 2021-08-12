Crop report takeaway: 'Indiana crop production doing very well'

Based on August 1 conditions, oat production in Montana is forecast at a record low 700,000 bushels, according to the Aug. 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is down 36% from the July 1 forecast and down 59% from the 2020 crop. Acreage harvested is expected to total 20,000 acres, down 18,000 acres from the 38,000 acres harvested last year. Oat yield is forecast at 35.0 bushels per acre, down 20.0 bushels per acre from the July 1 forecast and down 10.0 bushels per acre from last year. If realized, this would be the lowest yield since 31.0 bushels per acre in 1988. As of Aug. 1, Montana’s oat crop condition was rated 38% very poor, 40% poor, 20% fair, 1% good and 1% excellent. Oat harvest was at 15% complete, compared with 1% last year.