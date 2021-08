Burrow (knee) will not play in the preseason opener next week, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. This shouldn't be a surprise whatsoever given the team's cautious nature regarding its franchise quarterback. Burrow has struggled through the first few days of training camp to gain any sort of confidence in his pocket awareness, a seemingly natural progression in his return from a torn ACL and MCL. A lack of confidence in his knee, and his offensive line, could have disastrous effects in live-game action, so it's hard to see the team trotting out the 2020 No. 1 overall selection unless the Bengals were completely certain Burrow's mental hiccups were a thing of the past.