Isanti, MN

Doris Eastlund

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe children of Doris Eastlund invite you to a memorial picnic to celebrate the life of their mother on Saturday, August 21 at the Robert Eastlund farm, 2123 305th Ave. NE. Isanti, MN. Lunch will be served from noon until 2 p.m. To honor the request of Doris, there will be no formal memorial service. However, you are welcome to stay and visit with family and friends, share memories, and enjoy time together. In case of rain, the picnic will be held indoors at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge MN.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

