Chili Bear

visitmysmokies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChili Bear is a non-smoking two bedroom, two bathroom log sided cabin tucked away in the foothills of the Smokies minutes from the National Park, Pigeon Forge, Townsend, Cades Cove, and Gatlinburg. The cabin is easily accessed with paved roads. It will sleep four comfortably. The loft area features a queen size bed, an adjoining private bathroom complete with a shower, a lighted vanity with a large mirror, and a toilet. The full size washer and dryer are also located upstairs. The loft also has a 19 inch cable TV to catch the morning news. The main level hosts a full kitchen, a dining area seats four, the living room, the main level bedroom, a full private bathroom, and a room just for the whirlpool tub. The living room sports maple floors and a cathedral ceiling finished with tongue and groove pine. The living room also hosts a sofa with recliners on either end. Enjoy the gas fireplace and flat screen cable TV with a DVD player. The master bedroom features an Aspen log king size bed along with a third cable TV and a DVD player. The master bathroom features a tub/shower combination, a toilet, and a lighted vanity. Off the master bedroom is a room dedicated to a whirlpool tub. The front porch holds three rocking chairs and a porch swing. Just off the front is the charcoal grill. The back holds a four person hot tub for relaxing. The cabin also features free wireless cable Internet.

www.visitmysmokies.com

