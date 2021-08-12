Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MN

Lois Marie Tureen

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois Marie Tureen, age 89, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing, Cambridge, MN. A celebration of Lois’s life will be held at Cambridge Lutheran Church, 621 Old N. Main St., Cambridge on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the church to share memories. Memorials in her memory are preferred to the Cambridge Lutheran Church or Cambridge Dollars for Scholars. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge, 763-689-2244.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Cambridge, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Gracepointe Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy