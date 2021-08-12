Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Janet M. Swanson

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Marie Swanson (Hagstrom) passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2021 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti. She was 77 years old. Janet was born May 26, 1944 to parents Lage and Svea (Nordberg) Hagstrom, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Brooklyn Park, MN and attended Osseo schools. She lived for a short period in Blaine with her husband Duane and daughter Laura before moving to Pine City. From there she settled in North Branch where she spent the majority of her life. Janet always strived to live a life of kindness, compassion, and love - traits which she instilled in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Janet also made it a point not to take life too seriously, but rather kept a positive attitude and upbeat personality. She enjoyed singing and dancing, no matter how badly, even when people were watching. It brought her great joy to bring smiles to the faces of those around her. Janet was raised on a farm and thus had a strong work ethic. She worked hard to provide for her family but never complained or asked for much in return. Love, kindness, and respect were far more important to her than material possessions, though she sacrificed much to ensure her loved ones were never without. Janet enjoyed the simple pleasures in life such as a good cup of coffee, lilacs blooming in spring, movies with popcorn, and ice cream. She was not a fan of dressing formal, but instead opted for jeans, a comfy t-shirt, and tennis shoes. Her favorite color was green and she loved animals, especially puppies. Janet is survived by her brother, Thomas Hagstrom (Penny) of Richfield; children, Laura Hagstrom of Brooklyn Park, Bret Swanson of North Branch, and Lance Swanson of Cambridge; grandchildren, Gina Hagstrom of Anoka, Hailey Rezac of Sioux Falls, SD, DeAnna McAbee of Pine City, Doug Bartsh of St. Paul; great-grandchildren Madison Hagstrom of Anoka, Randy McAbee of Pine City, and Avalee Rezac of Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Private interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Brooklyn#Animals#Popcorn#Prairie Senior Cottages#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Superior, WIPosted by
CBS Minnesota

3rd Person Charged In Murder, Dismemberment Of Richard Balsimo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a third person is now charged in the death of a St. Paul man, who was dismembered and dumped into Lake Superior earlier this summer. Jacob Colt Johnson (credit: MN BCA) Thirty-five-year-old Jacob Colt Johnson, from Superior, Wisconsin, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Richard Balsimo, who investigators say was likely murdered in late June. His remains – placed in a tote bag and multiple buckets — were recovered in the lake near Grand Portage in mid-July. Robert West (credit: Cook Co. Sheriff) Two other suspects — 41-year-old Robert...
hometownsource.com

Corcoran Lions Announce 2021 Scholarship Winner

The Corcoran Lions were able to have a small 33rd Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony at Corcoran Park earlier this spring. Since 1989, the Corcoran Lions have given 943 scholarships to student that live Corcoran, totaling $574,450. This year the Lions had eight recipients: Olivia Heitke of Rockford High School, Kyle...
Minnesota Statehometownsource.com

Youth impress at the fair

The youth represented themselves well at the Sherburne County Fair, and many will be going on to compete at the Minnesota State Fair. Below is a list of the those who won purple and lavender ribbons, and two of them are featured up top. The purple ribbons are the highest placing ribbon, and are above a blue. Typically they indicate grand champion (purple) or reserve champion (lavender). They may also indicate a lot champion or reserve champion, meaning the top-placing exhibit in that age division.
Elk River, MNhometownsource.com

Theology and a Pint brings drink, poetry and hymn sing together

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 Fourth St. NW, Elk River, invites the public to a free community-wide hymn sing (weather permitting). Theology and a Pint is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a favorite beverage of their choice. There will be poetry, theology and hymns.
Elk River, MNhometownsource.com

CommUNITY event will have musicians from multiple churches

CommUNITY event will have musicians from multiple churches+Living Waters, Nowthen Alliance, River of Life, Church of St. Andrew, The WHY Church, Christ Church Otsego, Church of Hope, Central Lutheran, Emmanuel Christian Center, Elk River United Methodist, Emmanuel Lutheran and Gateway. In addition, the following para-church organizations will be involved: Timber Bay, Jesus Following and Three Rivers Young Life.
Dakota County, MNhometownsource.com

Dakota County Fix-It Clinics are back

The monthly Fix-It Clinics have returned in person as volunteer fixers are eager to help repair household items, clothes and electronics after a year of limited and virtual events. The next two clinics will be held outdoors under large pavilions:. • 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, Trapp...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

COLUMN: Dr. G.E. Clark was a prominent local doctor

When you get sick, you go to the doctor. It was the same back then but there was not a modern clinic filled with doctors and experts to heal you. There were individual doctors with offices along Main Street and other streets nearby. These doctors would see you in their offices or even make house calls. Some were better known then others and one of the most widely respected doctors during his days in Stillwater was Dr. George E. Clark.
Chisago County, MNhometownsource.com

Sellman is honorary person for Chisago County Relay for Life

The American Cancer Relay for Life will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Chisago Lakes Lutheran Church, 1 Summit Ave., Center City. Scott Sellman is the honorary person for our annual event this year, having had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma 20-plus years ago in the early 1990s. His...
Long Lake, MNhometownsource.com

Long Lake’s Buckhorn Days is a go

Buckhorn Days co-chair Marty Schneider wasn’t sure they were going to be able to get everything done in time to get the annual Long Lake festival to happen in 2021. After having to cancel the 2020 Buckhorn Days and not sure if they would be able to have a 2021 festival, Buckhorn Days is ready to go on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Nelson Lakeside Park in Long Lake.
Columbia Heights, MNhometownsource.com

Rockin’ in the park in Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights held the final concert in its 2021 Music in the Park series Aug. 4 in Huset Park. The concert featured students from Adam’s Music Lessons, located in Columbia Heights, as the opening act and the rock group Mama No No and the Yes Men as the main act playing a mix of songs from the 1960s through today. Food trucks Minne-Scoop-Ta and Café Cairo were also at the event.
hometownsource.com

Night to Unite offers chance to connect

Jenna and McKenna Klein attended Night to Unite festivities on Aug. 3 at Evans Meadows Apartments with heavy hearts and a giving spirit. It was the first block party sponsored by the Elk River Police Department since Jenna’s dad and McKenna’s grandfather, Larry Klein, died. He had been having National Night Out and Night to Unite parties since the early 1990s up until he retired in 2019.
Rosenberg, TXFort Bend Herald

St. Paul Lutheran Church

*Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 9:30 A.M. Children’s message: offered during Sunday worship. *Bible Study/Sunday School: 11:00 – 11:45 A.M. *Women’s Bible Study: Dorcas Circle, Ruth Circle, Sisters of Faith Circle. Call Church office for meeting schedule. *Men’s Bible Study, Fellowship and Meal:. *Youth Ministry Bible Talk and Meal: Every...
Hopkins, MNhometownsource.com

Hopkins studio owner creates bronze sculpture for Land O’Lakes 100th anniversary

As a dairy farmer’s daughter, Deb Zeller, owner and curator of Zeller Studios in Hopkins, was honored to be commissioned for a commemorative life-size bronze sculpture for the Land O’Lakes 100th anniversary celebration. The bronze sculpture titled “Rooted in Tomorrow” signifies a Land O’Lakes member and his granddaughter walking the...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Dean's lists

• David Benert, of Stillwater, was named to the Viterbo University spring semester dean’s list. • Connor Jacoby, was named to the dean’s list at Dunwoody College of Technology for the spring Semester. • Two St. Croix Valley students were named to the Dean’s List at Union College in upstate...
Watertown, MNhometownsource.com

Watertown narrows field of city admin candidates

After just a few months of searching, the city of Watertown announced that it had narrowed down the city administrator applicants to four finalists. These four still have some time before it’s narrowed down further, but the city is hopefully on its final steps for filling the role. These four finalists have similarities among them, but each also brings their own unique experiences to the table.
Robbinsdale, MNhometownsource.com

Robbinsdale assistant principal picked to lead Otsego Elementary

The Elk River Area School District has hired Kelly Kudla as the next principal of Otsego Elementary School. Kudla joins ISD 728 from Robbinsdale Area Schools, where she has served for the last 17 years and has an outstanding track record as an educational leader, according to a District 728 press release.
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Anoka County History: Federal Cartridge employee traditions

Know all men by these presents: That we, the undersigned, do hereby associate ourselves together for the purpose of forming a manufacturing corporation under the provisions of Chapter 58 of the General Statutes of Minnesota of 1913 and all acts amendatory thereof, and do hereby adopt the following Articles of Incorporation, to wit:
Preston, MNPost-Bulletin

Our View: Veterans, you’ve got a home in Preston

Our sentiments couldn’t be expressed better than these words from Rep. Greg Davids: “You have served us, veterans. Now it's our time to serve you." Homelessness, mental illness and limited access to health care bedevil many former members of our military. The Preston home will be one of three new homes in the state, and the only one in southeastern Minnesota. In total, Minnesota will soon offer eight veterans homes. Until now, the nearest one to our region was in Hastings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy