Janet M. Swanson

Janet Marie Swanson (Hagstrom) passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2021 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti. She was 77 years old. Janet was born May 26, 1944 to parents Lage and Svea (Nordberg) Hagstrom, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Brooklyn Park, MN and attended Osseo schools. She lived for a short period in Blaine with her husband Duane and daughter Laura before moving to Pine City. From there she settled in North Branch where she spent the majority of her life. Janet always strived to live a life of kindness, compassion, and love - traits which she instilled in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Janet also made it a point not to take life too seriously, but rather kept a positive attitude and upbeat personality. She enjoyed singing and dancing, no matter how badly, even when people were watching. It brought her great joy to bring smiles to the faces of those around her. Janet was raised on a farm and thus had a strong work ethic. She worked hard to provide for her family but never complained or asked for much in return. Love, kindness, and respect were far more important to her than material possessions, though she sacrificed much to ensure her loved ones were never without. Janet enjoyed the simple pleasures in life such as a good cup of coffee, lilacs blooming in spring, movies with popcorn, and ice cream. She was not a fan of dressing formal, but instead opted for jeans, a comfy t-shirt, and tennis shoes. Her favorite color was green and she loved animals, especially puppies. Janet is survived by her brother, Thomas Hagstrom (Penny) of Richfield; children, Laura Hagstrom of Brooklyn Park, Bret Swanson of North Branch, and Lance Swanson of Cambridge; grandchildren, Gina Hagstrom of Anoka, Hailey Rezac of Sioux Falls, SD, DeAnna McAbee of Pine City, Doug Bartsh of St. Paul; great-grandchildren Madison Hagstrom of Anoka, Randy McAbee of Pine City, and Avalee Rezac of Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Private interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.