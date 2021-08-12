A Camp Where Learning and Play Go Hand-in-Hand

Time away from school during the summer months puts kids at risk of learning loss, the so-called “summer slide.” Students from lower-income as well as Black and Latinx families are more likely to have greater learning loss than their white or more affluent counterparts, and this leads to a more pronounced achievement gap for these students. When confronted with these facts, Judd Peters started the SLAM Summer Academy in 2004, which has since grown to become the Rising Together Foundation with the tagline “Bridging the Gap for Education and Opportunity.”