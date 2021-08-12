Cancel
The Penny Hoarder

Free Comic Book Day is Aug. 14 — Here’s What You Can Get

By Dana Sitar
 4 days ago
From left, Rob Day and Vinny Farrell browse a selection of free comics at Newbury Comics in Boston, Saturday, May 5, 2012. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Comic book shops around the U.S. and beyond will give out millions of free comic books to celebrate the 20th annual Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The event is traditionally held the first Saturday in May, but was “indefinitely postponed” in 2020, and organizers hoped that pushing it out to August would minimize any disruptions due to COVID-19.

Special editions of 50 comic books will be free on Saturday.

What to Expect on Free Comic Book Day

Check with your local comic book store, or locate one here, to find events in your area. Free titles will be available to anyone who asks on a first-come, first-served basis.

Some of this year’s most anticipated free titles include:

  • “Avengers Hulk” (Marvel Comics)
  • “Blade Runner Oneshot” (Titan Comics)
  • “Critical Role Witcher” (Dark Horse)
  • “Lady Mechanika” (Image Comics)
  • “Star Wars High Republic Adventures” (IDW Publishing)

Many stores will give away swag, movie posters and other freebies, too.

Not Just for the Comic Book Guy

Free Comic Book Day is more than just a second Christmas for comic book fans.

It exists to support local comic book shops, as well as help new readers find awesome comics and graphic novels.

If you like non-superhero stories, including Archie and young adult comics, you’ll be delighted to find there’s a little something for everyone.

The celebration is a fun way to introduce your kids to the comic book community — or discover it yourself.

You might just find a new hobby the whole family can enjoy together.

Dana Sitar is a contributor to The Penny Hoarder. Staff writer/editor Tiffany Wendeln Connors updated this post.

Comments / 1

