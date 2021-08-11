Cancel
Pinellas County, FL

‘Quarantine Back-Up Plan’ In Place For Pinellas County Students

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – “I’m running off of five hours of sleep because it’s first day of school, I’m excited to see the everybody, the people, the new people, the teachers, basically being acquainted with everyone again,” said Jireh Katende, a Senior at St. Petersburg High School. Katende was one of the tens of thousands of Pinellas County students heading back to class Wednesday, whether virtually or in-person.

tampa.cbslocal.com

