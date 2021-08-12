Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Second Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Dismembered Man Found In Lake Superior

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a dismembered man found in Lake Superior last month. The remains of 34-year-old Richard Balsimo of Saint Paul were found in buckets and a tote bag near the shore of Grand Portage. Authorities think he was killed around June 20th and the discovery of his remains was made the middle of last month. 41-year-old Robert West was already charged. The 31-year-old second suspect is from Duluth, but his name hasn’t been released.

