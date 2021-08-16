Northeast Chapter of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers asking circuit judges to enforce COVID protocols

The Northeast Chapter of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers is demanding that the Fourth Judicial Circuit take several precautionary measures amid the spike of COVID-19 in the region.

In a letter sent on Thursday, the association wrote "The criminal defense attorneys in the Fourth Judicial Circuit are very concerned about their health and safety. One member that we are aware of in the last week became sick and hospitalized after attending multiple courtrooms vaccinated while wearing a mask."

The association goes on to ask the court to consider enforcing additional precautionary measures so that attorneys can continue to effectively move cases forward while keeping themselves and their loved ones safe.

This comes after a number of local judges, attorneys and officers who have been vaccinated still got the virus.

At least 20 employees with the state attorney's office have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, 72 officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, 57 employees with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and 73 employees with JEA have all tested positive for COVID-19 during the surge.

The list of proposed precautions are below:

Suspend all in-person hearings and trials for 30 days.

Enforce Administrative Order requiring masks.

Order every judge to conduct all pre-trial hearings via Zoom or alternatively conduct a private attorney pre-trial calendar daily or weekly via zoom.

Publish each judge’s zoom room information policies and procedures on the JUD4.org website like how the civil bench posts their information. Comply with Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure as it relates to waivers of appearance and arraignment. Finalize the scheduling system to allow private attorneys to have video conferencing access to inmates.











