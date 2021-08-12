Cancel
Cleveland, TX

LCSO makes animal cruelty arrest

thevindicator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 8, 2021 in the early morning hour, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a noise disturbance call in the vicinity of CR-3479B, in the Cleveland area. On the way to responding to the call they observed a horse trailer on its side in a ditch. There was no vehicle near the trailer and there was an injured horse in the trailer. As the deputies were attempting to free the injured horse the complainant about the noise disturbance approached the scene. The deputies were given a vehicle description of the pickup that was towing the trailer. The complainant observed the vehicle run off the road and into the ditch and saw the horse trailer come loose.

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 1

