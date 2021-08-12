Tom David Phillips, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at age 68 after a 15 month battle with cancer. He passed at his home surrounded by his family in Isle, MN. Tom was born March 12, 1953 to Wesley and Jeanette Phillips in Milaca, MN. He graduated from Milaca High School, where he played baseball, basketball, ran track and starred in high school musicals. His signature performance was as Curly in the high school production of Oklahoma! Tom was an avid fisherman and his best experiences included weekends at Lake Mille Lacs and trips to Ontario, Canada. Prior to retirement, Tom worked as a fishing guide and launch boat captain on Mille Lacs Lake. Tom also worked for Woodcraft Industries for 24 years in Foreston, MN. Tom’s other passion was riding his motorcycle, both in high school, and prior to and during his retirement. He was a dedicated fan of westerns, especially John Wayne movies. Tom loved to laugh and tease, and enjoyed his time with friends and family. A memorial will take place Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 1pm-3pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 40 years NellePhillips of Isle, MN; son, Daniel Scott, of Show Low, AZ; daughter Anna Phillips, of Chicago,IL; son and daughter-in-law Ethan and Jessica Phillips of Paynesville, MN; granddaughterKinsley Phillips; granddaughters Nicole Clift and Briana Scott, and great-grandson Travis Clift of Show Low, AZ; granddaughter and grandson-in-law Rochelle and Dallas Peterson, and great-grandson Colt Peterson of Jacksboro, TX; granddaughter and grandson-in-lawDanielle and Rance Ramsey of Fort Wainwright, Fairbanks, AK; grandsons Nathanand Peter Williams of Benson, AZ; and grandsons Rueben and Joel Williams of Lakeside,AZ. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Jeanette Phillips, and brother Lee Phillips, all of Milaca, MN, as well as his daughter,Sarah Williams of Benson, AZ..