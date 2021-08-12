Cancel
Sarasota, FL

United Way CEO tackles 'good' challenge: dispersing big donation

By Elizabeth Djinis
businessobserverfl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jessica Muroff took on the CEO role at United Way Suncoast, she had no way to know she would be mired in a global pandemic in four months. Her focus as the organization’s newly minted leader was determining the challenges and opportunities it faced. Soon after joining the nonprofit, she presented the board with an 18-month strategy for growth. Then, two months later, there was a small wrench in her plan: the pandemic.

