With the USA's 99-59 win over Australia, they make the quarterfinals no matter what happens against Italy (who now is 0-2) on Tuesday. Not a bad game for Diamond Johnson; just not as good as yesterday's. Diamond did score 12 points; however, she did not shoot well and she only got 1 assist. Diamond shot 5-13 from the floor missing at least two no traffic, at the basket chippy shots. Diamond shot 2-5 from the arc; 3-8 from the two.