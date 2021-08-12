An Open Letter to My Second Mom

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. Two years ago, my husband I welcomed our first and only child into the world. She’s a bright and very funny 2-year-old that we love with all of our heart. Predictably, she deals with the “Terrible Twos” and can be quite awful at times. I was shocked one day when I noticed my husband spanking our daughter pretty hard. Granted, we never had a discussion about spanking previously, but he just shook it off by saying the only kids who don’t get spanked are the “spoiled and soft ones,” and this is for her own good. I’m vehemently against this, but in his defense, I’ve noticed that her outbursts have lessened around him at least. Should I say something or let it go?