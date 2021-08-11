Cancel
In re Estate of Schurman

Background: This case concerns the estate of Victor Schurman, who died in April 2012. Victor was married twice. He has two sons from his first marriage, Michael Schurman and James Schurman. Victor’s second wife, Christine Schurman, had four children, including two with Victor, Patricia Harris and Jeffrey Harris. After Victor’s death, Christine filed an application for informal probate of Victor’s will. Victor’s will directed that after certain distributions, the remaining cash assets should be distributed to Michael and James in equal shares. The remainder of the estate, not specifically left to anyone, was granted to Michael. As part of the estate proceedings, the trial court appointed a personal representative; that personal representative later withdrew from the case, and the trial court appointed a successor personal representative. He, too withdrew, but remained a special administrator with limited duties.

