Betty S. Bruton
Betty Lou Sharpe Bruton, 94, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Pinehurst, after a brief illness. She was born June 28, 1927, in Winston-Salem, the oldest of four daughters of William Pleasant Sharpe and Sallie Herring Sharpe. She was a 1948 graduate of Women’s College of UNC, and began a career teaching home economics at Candor High School from 1948-1950. On Dec. 22, 1949, she married Ed Burt Bruton in Aberdeen, her husband of 52 years. A Candor native and World War II veteran, Ed preceded her in death in 2002.www.thepilot.com
Comments / 0