Filing Notices - 2000 - 15HP - JOHNSON - G04726168

The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo all persons claiming an interest in: 2000 - 15HP - JOHNSON - G04726168 STEVEN BURGESS will apply to SCDNR for the title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at (803)734-3699. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. CASE No: 20201009950653 AD# 1954158.

