Comcast celebrates Grand Opening of new Xfinity Store in North Shore
Comcast recently unveiled its new Xfinity Store in Houston with a special community celebration at a brand new location. The new Xfinity Store is conveniently located at 15375 Wallisville Rd. and features a modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity Home and Comcast Business technology offerings, including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet.www.starcouriernews.com
Comments / 0