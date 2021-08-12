Cancel
A Look Back At The Land Title Building

By Thomas Koloski
Cover picture for the articleToday Philadelphia YIMBY looks at the Land Title Building, located at 1400 Chestnut Street in Center City. At the time of its completion in 1898, the building, together with its annex (completed in 1902), was one of the first largest structures along Broad Street other than City Hall. The taller tower rises 331 feet tall, and the buildings have a floor count of 22 and 15 stories. The building was designed by Daniel H. Burnham of Daniel H. Burnham and Company, in collaboration with Horace Trumbauer, in a Classical Revival style.

