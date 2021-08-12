Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnebago County, IL

Winnebago County Board Committee of the Whole met June 28

By Philip Gonzales
rockfordsun.com
 5 days ago

Winnebago County Board Committee of the Whole met June 28. Chairman Joseph Chiarelli called to order The Meeting of the Whole of the Winnebago County Board at 5:31 p.m. Roll Call: 18 Present. 2 Absent. (Board Members Arena, Bilich, Butitta, Crosby, Fellars, Gerl, Goral, Hoffman, Kelley, Lindmark, McCarthy, McDonald, Redd, Salgado, Schultz, Tassoni, Webster, and Wescott were present. (Board Member Booker and Nabors were absent.)

rockfordsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Winnebago County, IL
City
Winnebago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goral Hoffman Kelley#Meeting Of The Whole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy