St. Pauls leaders learn the town needs to upgrade its emergency dispatch services

St. Pauls — Town leaders here learned Thursday an update is needed soon or the emergency services system will default to county 911 services.

St. Pauls dispatches its calls through a landline system and functions as a PSAP, or public safety answering point, and does not contract with Robeson County Emergency 911 services. However, the system needs an upgrade through AT&T soon in order to continue serving the community, St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger said Thursday during a town Board of Commissioners meeting.

“In September, we may lose 911 completely,” he said.

The town has until Sept. 24 to upgrade, but the state will work with the town, he said.

Dollinger spoke with state officials about the town’s emergency services system and was told the town had to upgrade to ESInet through AT&T. The cost to upgrade the town’s circuit could cost between $6,000 and $13,000 and the monthly charge is estimated to be $1,000, depending on if the town chooses the VESTA or VIPER 911 system.

Dollinger said the town gets about as many landline 911 calls as wireless.

Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson said the town should reach out to Lumberton Emergency Services, which also handles dispatching. Dollinger told commissioners he would reach out to Lumberton and ask them if they could collaborate with dispatch services. He said contracting with Robeson County Emergency 911 Services could cost the town $36,000 for three years of service.

Jackson said the cost to upgrade the system shouldn’t be too much to bear for the town.

“Those amounts are close to what we have been paying anyway,” Jackson said.

Commissioners also agreed to allow Deon Arnold Heating and Air Conditioning to make necessary repairs to the police department’s HVAC system. The repairs are estimated to cost about $8,780.

“It’s time for us to let’s solve this problem,” Mayor Elbert Gibson said of the HVAC system.

Commissioners also heard an update on the Wilkinson Drive drainage project.

Jackson said the project is essentially “dead.”

Interim Town Administrator Debra McNeill said she heard from McGill Associates that they are narrowing down a date to begin work on the street.

A gas line stands in the way of work, but the gas company said the line can be moved, according to Danny Holloman, Public Works director.

“The contractor refuses to do it,” Holloman said.

McNeill told commissioners the contractor was holding off on moving the line to see how much it would cost before placing the extra burden on the town’s finances. Piedmont Natural Gas said it wouldn’t charge the town to move it, according to McNeill. The information has to be relayed to McGill Associates next.

Holloman said the sewer rehabilitation project is “on track.”

The commissioners also approved allowing Public Works to rent a bypass pump to the Robeson County Landfill. Holloman said he would research the cost of rent before a rental fee is determined.

In other news, the town is advertising an Economic Development Grant Administrator position.

Board members also learned from McNeill that Sanderson Farms is going to be sold and become a private company at the end of the year or the start of 2022.

“We shouldn’t see any kind of difference in the operations going on over there,” McNeill said.

Commissioners also denied a request by Charlie Pearson to block off a portion of Chapel Street so he can host an event on Aug. 28 to give out food and school supplies and for a car show at Soul Food on the Go on East Street.

The denial came after Mayor Gibson said alcohol can’t be served at the restaurant while children are at the event.

“So if you don’t want to block it off, you can’t tell me what to sell and not to sell. But, if you don’t want to block it off, that’s fine, we’ll just have it on my property and call it a day,” said Jimmy Robinson, restaurant owner.

“I move that we do not block it off and we ask Mr. Robinson to leave,” Jackson said.

The motion was unanimously approved and commissioners suggested Pearson have the event across the street on the lot by Little Marsh Chapel AME Zion Church, after asking the church for permission.

“Get us a date and time, and we’ll be there,” Dollinger told Pearson.

Sirila Ray, of RH Factor LLC, told commissioners she is committed to helping people in the community improve their health through her company’s services, like bystander CPR training and disaster management planning.

“If we can just fill the gap by bringing the services to the communities as its needed, that would be great,” she said.

Ray filled out a business registration form Thursday to operate in the town.

Dollinger invited her to the Stop the Violence Coalition meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the St. Pauls High School Cafeteria so she can network with community members.

“I think your voice will be heard and better heard there,” Gibson said.

Also approved Thursday was a Panhandler Ordinance that sets a maximum violation fee of $500.

Commissioner John Gudauskas asked the ordinance to address the matter of panhandling or begging to include a broader statement than “in a manner to intimidate.”

Dollinger said putting an ordinance in place gives police more room to enforce it and address panhandling in town.

Dollinger also said police will be enforcing an ordinance that prohibits strewing grass in the roadway, as requested by Commissioner Jerry Quick.

In addition, LisaJo Ivey was sworn in by McNeill as assistant town clerk. She has served the town as Utilities and Administrative clerk for two years.

A town employee luncheon was set for Aug. 18 in the R.E. Hooks Building.

Commissioners also scheduled a special-called meeting on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss how it can spend American Rescue Plan funding. The meeting is open to the public.