New London, MN

Ancient cars hit the local area in preparation for Antique Car Run Saturday

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New London MN-) The Thirty Fifth Anniversary New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run takes place Saturday morning. However there are several events leading up to the run, including tours around the area. Yesterday participants toured the Willmar Airport and today they will tour Rambow Inc in New London. Tomorrow is the parade through New London after a 36-mile tour around area lakes. The big 100 mile trip begins Saturday morning as they begin leaving Peace Lutheran Church in New London at 7 a.m. They'll be making stops in Grove City, Litchfield, Kingston, Buffalo and Crystal before they begin arriving at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton where they are celebrating Stockyard Days, with food, entertainment and fireworks. Rob Heyen of rural Lincoln Nebraska has participating in dozen of the antique car runs in his 1907 Ford Model K...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

