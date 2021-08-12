Cancel
Versus Africa is paving the way for companies to access Africa

Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Welcome back to the Action & Ambition Podcast! Africa presents a $2.1 trillion consumer spending market for businesses seeking to explore new opportunities for their products and services. Today’s guest is Kemdi Ebi tells us how Versus Africa helps brands get closer to their consumers by obtaining unprecedented insights and helping them make better business decisions. Versus combines online and offline consumer data to give brands actionable and competitive insights for the African market. Stay Tuned!

www.entrepreneur.com

