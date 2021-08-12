Versus Africa is paving the way for companies to access Africa

The Forex market has a unique structure which sets it apart from other assets. For example, equity markets have precise open and closing times. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), for example, is active Mondays to Fridays from 9 AM to 5 PM South African Standard Time (GMT +02:00). So, while there is a clear answer to the question “what time does the JSE open?”, the answer isn’t so clear when it comes to Forex. The Forex market is open 24/5, which is great for traders who want to place trades before work or at the end of their day. But this begs the question: what time does the Forex market open in South Africa?