Farm Credit joined the Hope Farmers’ Market in downtown Hope this morning to host the Hospitality Table. Clay Lance, Farm Credit Vice President and Branch Manager, said the Farm Credit team was excited to participate this week. “We are honored to have the opportunity to be at the Hope Farmers’ Market,” said Lance. “These are the people we are here to serve. They have helped us over the years, so we want to be here to help them in return.” The Farm Credit table had plenty of goodies with hot coffee, cold water, and snacks for patrons to choose.