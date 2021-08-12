Cancel
Two Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease at Deer Farms in Wisconsin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WMTV) Two cases of chronic wasting disease were confirmed at deer farms in different sections of the state, including one in Sauk Co. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed both instances of the fatal, neurological disease, state officials explained Wednesday. The Sauk Co. case was traced back to a single-acre fenced farm, while the other deer had lived among 200 other deer at a 22-acre farm in Taylor Co., the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection stated.

