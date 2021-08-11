Latest activity

Cancel
Pokémon TikTok account has opened for Japan

Pokémon TikTok account has opened for Japan

The Pokémon Company has opened an official TikTok account in Japan, where it intends to “deliver an even closer Pokémon experience to everyone,” and videos of Pikachu dancing to music have been uploaded for the launch of the channel. The catch is that the account seems to be region-locked, so you specifically probably can’t enjoy it, unless you happen to be reading this from Tokyo etc. Pikachu looks nice standing on that red background beside the TikTok logo though. That’s something.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Masahiro Sakurai set to appear on Katsuhiro Harada’s bar talk show

Bandai Namco’s Tekken boss Katsuhiro Harada recently launched a talk show called Harada’s Bar, and its next guest is none other than Masahiro Sakurai, director of the Super Smash Bros. franchise. A new teaser video gives us a peek at what we can expect to see from the two industry veterans and longtime buddies.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

NPD: Nintendo Switch and Skyward Sword HD top the July sales charts

The NPD Group has just released its data for the month of July, highlighting hardware, software, and accessory sales in the US. As usual, Mat Piscatella has been breaking down all the highlights on Twitter, and it was a great month for Nintendo. That includes strong sales for Nintendo Switch, Skyward Sword HD, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and more!
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Spelunky & Spelunky 2 release date set for this month on Nintendo Switch

Mossmouth has dropped a Nintendo Switch release date trailer for Spelunky and Spelunky 2, finally revealing that they will both launch on August 26, 2021 in North America, Europe, and Australia. (Other regions will follow.) The games had originally been announced for Switch back in December 2020 with a general summer 2021 release, and it’s been a long eight months waiting for the final date.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Masahiro Sakurai says water makes him sick, horror games don’t scare him at Katsuhiro Harada’s bar

As we previously reported would occur, Masahiro Sakurai did indeed appear on Harada’s Bar, the YouTube talk show / actual bar created by Katsuhiro Harada. Sakurai is of course the director of the Super Smash Bros. series and the creator of Kirby, among other things, while Harada is general manager at Bandai Namco and the head of the Tekken franchise. At the bar, Sakurai and Harada discussed many things, such as the challenges of developing Super Smash Bros., as well as little random things like Sakurai doesn’t drink water because it makes him sick and horror games don’t scare him.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Virtual Boy Works review | The definitive retrospective book for Nintendo’s strangest console

Virtual Boy is the worst hardware disaster that Nintendo has ever had, and the average video game enthusiast doesn’t know much more about the console than that. And although it’s an accurate assessment, it also glosses over so many things that were remarkable and genuinely laudable about the console and its games. Fortunately, Jeremy Parish goes on a heroic crusade to set the record straight in his new book with Limited Run Games, Virtual Boy Works. This retrospective book details the origins of Virtual Boy, provides in-depth insights for all 22 games ever released (plus some that weren’t) for the platform, and even provides a snapshot of the homebrew and aftermarket scenes keeping the platform alive. All in all, Virtual Boy Works is definitive one-stop shopping for an education in Nintendo’s greatest failed experiment.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Infinity Kickstarter launches next week to help finish this unreleased Game Boy Color RPG

Back in March, we reported that Retro Modding, Incube8 Games, and some developers from Affinix Software were teaming up to finish and physically release Infinity, an unreleased Game Boy Color (GBC) RPG that had been in development between 1999 and 2001 but was canceled due to lack of a publisher and the industry shift to Game Boy Advance development. Now, as had been mentioned back then, Infinity is heading to Kickstarter for additional funding to complete the game starting August 18.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Life is Strange: True Colors delayed on Switch, Remastered Collection delayed to early 2022

There is good news, bad news, and more bad news for Life is Strange. The good news is that Life is Strange: True Colors will receive DLC called Wavelengths starring Steph Gingrich that will arrive on at least most of its platforms on September 30. Part one of the bad news is that Square Enix and Deck Nine Games have delayed specifically the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors to later this year. The other bad news is that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed to early 2022 on all platforms in order to give the development team more time to complete True Colors in a less stressful manner. So the bottom line is your life is going to be staying pretty normal as a Switch owner for a while.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Popular: GameStop unveils the top ten Switch title pre-orders

2021 is almost at an end, and the Nintendo Switch shows no signs of slowing down. Its games are selling a lot in the U.S. Switch titles are doing phenomenally well in Japan. Plus, the future looks bright. GameStop just revealed the Switch’s top ten pre-orders over the past few months. Unsurprisingly, the list is quite an eclectic group of games.
Best Pokémon games

Best Pokémon games

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Picking out the best Pokémon games of all time is a pie in the sky, especially because our favorite Pokémon journeys have always been the ones that were the most personally important to us. Pokémon as a game series has evolved over time, with mainline games improving or just changing drastically and countless spinoff titles sporting the Pokémon name.
Review: Unavowed (Nintendo Switch)

Review: Unavowed (Nintendo Switch)

The Big Apple is all wet. No, really, in Unavowed, you are in “present day” New York, and it seems to be always raining. And even though you don’t have an umbrella, it doesn’t seem to bother you too much. Unavowed is an adventure/story telling game with cops, Jinn, demons,...
Video GamesNintendo Life

The Nintendo Life Video Game Music Festival Kicks Off Today!

Welcome, one and all, to the Nintendo Life Video Game Music Festival — or VGM Fest, if you like — a 'season' of music-based features, interviews, retrospectives, and more. As you might expect, we're all lovers of game audio here at Nintendo Life, from retro-flavoured chiptunes to sweeping orchestral scores; from the old-school 'bips' and 'beeps' of sport and cosmic combat to chilling tunes that still have the power to induce blind panic; from twee ditties to earworms that had us spending far too much time perusing digital stores. We'll be celebrating all that and much more over the coming days and weeks in a Proms-style summer celebration of the aural delights of gaming.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites release date gets bloody in September

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward have announced a September 9, 2021 release date for BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and GOG. An age-restricted trailer (somewhat silly to restrict a trailer like this, but I guess it makes sense to not confuse young kids with the cartoony key art) reveals the date and reminds you what you’re getting into with this game, which is an HD remaster of the original 2011 2D sidescroller. And as we previously reported, a physical release will be available through Limited Run Games.
Video GamesGamespot

Every Zelda Game On Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo's most venerated franchises. If any of Nintendo's first-party mascots is as well-known as its mustachioed plumber, it's the noble sword-and-shield adventurer Link. Zelda games also often happen to be among the best-reviewed of Nintendo's first-party stable, often receiving critical acclaim for their lively atmosphere and ingenious puzzles and dungeons.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Blissey is Coming to Pokémon Unite

Blissey has been added to the Pokémon Unite roster as the game’s second healer. “Pokémon Unite is the first Pokémon MOBA and has already made an impact with MOBA fans and Pokémon fans alike. Players can play as some of their favorite Pokémon and work together to win. The game launched with a roster of 20 or so Pokémon and promised more would be coming. The Pokémon Company just announced a release date of the next Pokémon to be added, Blissey!”
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

PowerA Hades wireless Switch controller to release next month

There is a wide array of accessories available for Nintendo Switch these days, boasting designs from your favorite games. PowerA is well-known in this space, often providing Switch owners with more control options. PowerA is particularly known for the Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller line, and indie masterpiece Hades will be the next game featured on one of these popular controllers. At the time of writing, the Hades Wireless Controller is unavailable to preorder, but an Amazon listing reveals that the pad is set to release on September 17.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Metal Slug Tactics Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2022

Dotemu and Leikir Studio have announced that Metal Slug Tactics will release on Nintendo Switch next year. This is pitched as “a grid-based tactical adaptation of the iconic run-and-gun Metal Slug series,” with the developer looking to deliver “both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series, channelling its timeless aesthetic through gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation.”
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Mega Man Universe receives new details explaining why it was canceled

Announced in July 2010, Mega Man Universe was to be Capcom’s “Mega Man Maker” game for PlayStation and Xbox long before Super Mario Maker existed. Players would be able to build and share their own 2.5D levels, seemingly using Mega Man 2 as a foundation, at least in the beginning. However, the game sported a very different graphical style that confused some, and those such as myself who played its demo at New York Comic Con 2010 found the controls to feel really off. Ultimately, Capcom canceled Mega Man Universe in March 2011, five months after series head Keiji Inafune announced his departure from the company, but Capcom never offered any concrete details about the cancellation. Now, Rockman Corner, the foremost Mega Man news site, has released a report with new details about the development of Mega Man Universe and why it was canceled, pulled from anonymous sources involved with the development.

