Latest activity

Announced in July 2010, Mega Man Universe was to be Capcom’s “Mega Man Maker” game for PlayStation and Xbox long before Super Mario Maker existed. Players would be able to build and share their own 2.5D levels, seemingly using Mega Man 2 as a foundation, at least in the beginning. However, the game sported a very different graphical style that confused some, and those such as myself who played its demo at New York Comic Con 2010 found the controls to feel really off. Ultimately, Capcom canceled Mega Man Universe in March 2011, five months after series head Keiji Inafune announced his departure from the company, but Capcom never offered any concrete details about the cancellation. Now, Rockman Corner, the foremost Mega Man news site, has released a report with new details about the development of Mega Man Universe and why it was canceled, pulled from anonymous sources involved with the development.
