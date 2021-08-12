Eric's Heroes: The man who touched the sun

DJ and producer Squeak, a member of Chicago’s Pivot Gang alongside rapper Saba, was shot and killed in Chicago Monday, according to a representative from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The 26-year-old — born Javunte Wheeler — leaves behind a devastated community of artists, friends, and family, including a daughter.
While other Pivot Gang members like Saba, Joseph Chilliams, Squeak’s older brother Frsh Waters, and MFn Melo rap, Squeak served as one of Pivot Gang’s in-house producers, his moody style often characterized by dreamy, mellow soundscapes, even at their most upbeat. In June, he released his debut project, a collaboration...
