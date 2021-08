Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris provides more familiar gameplay, but doesn’t add much to the well-worn series formula. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris has many of the same charms and pitfalls as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids. That expansion was likewise similar to the original Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was similar to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which was similar to Assassin’s Creed Origins. Early on in The Siege of Paris, I realized that I had another 15 hours of fighting, sneaking and riding from waypoint to waypoint ahead of me, and for the first time, it seemed like a chore rather than a pleasant diversion.