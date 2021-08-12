Cancel
Seaman, OH

ACOVSD participating in Seamless Summer Option

Press Release

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District announces its participation in the federally funded Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program. Under the Seamless Summer Option, nutritious meals are provided free of charge to all children 18 years and younger at the following locations:

• North Adams Elementary, 2295 Moores Rd., Seaman, OH/ Breakfast and Lunch

• North Adams High School, 96 Green Devil Dr., Seaman, OH/ Breakfast and Lunch

• Ohio Valley CTC, 175 Lloyd Rd., West Union, OH/ Breakfast and Lunch

• Peebles Elementary, 700 Peebles Indian Dr., Peebles, OH/ Breakfast and Lunch

• Peebles High School, 144 Peebles Indian Dr., Peebles, OH/ Breakfast and Lunch

• West Union Elementary, 555 Lloyd Rd., West Union, OH/ Breakfast and Lunch

• West Union High School, 97 Dragon Lair Dr., West Union, OH/ Breakfast and Lunch

For questions, please contact Krystia M. Hess, Bachelor Nutrition Science, SNS Child Nutrition Director at (937) 544-5586, ext. 17300 or at krys.hess@ovsd.us.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877- 8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: 1. mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410. 2. fax: (202) 690-7442; or 3. email: program.intake@usda.gov.

