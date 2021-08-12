Barbara Therese Dickinson
On Aug. 11, 2021, Barbara Dickinson passed at age 80. Preceded in death by husband, James; brother-in-law, David Dickinson. Survived by daughters, Mara Dickinson and Ami (Kevin) Schroepfer; sister, Mary Walton; grandchildren, Sarah (Karl), Derek (MacKenzie), Anna, Isaac, and Genevieve; great-granddaughter, Eden. Mom never met a person she didn’t like, a book she wouldn’t read, or a rock she wouldn’t pick up. Celebration of Life Saturday, August 21, 11 a.m. at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior. Special thanks to the healthcare team at Good Samaritan.www.hometownsource.com
