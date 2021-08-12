Cancel
Forest Lake, MN

Brent Wadsworth

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Brent Wadsworth, age 82, of Linwood Township, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021. He is preceded in death by parents, Roy and Francis. He is survived by children, Bill, Kari (Charles) Pederson, Tim; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings; many nieces nephews, friends and family. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Linwood Cemetery.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

