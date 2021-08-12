Darlene Guertin
Darlene J. Guertin, age 84, formerly of Forest Lake, MN, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Rollin “Rollie.” She is survived by her daughter, Joy (Brian) Behnke; grandchildren, Mike LaValla, Jennifer LaValla; brother, Dave Kammerer; other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0