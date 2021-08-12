Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Brianna’s Books: August Favorites 2021

dbrl.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you know I always write about books that are coming out this month right? Well, publishers like to be ahead of things, so if you’re grumpy about my autumn books and 9/11 pick, blame the publishers! Just kidding, you don’t actually have to blame anyone, just enjoy being extra prepared with your new book options!

www.dbrl.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitt#Camping#Softball#Baseball#Bear#Clans
Related
Books & Literaturecoronadonewsca.com

August Authors At Bay Books

Bay Books will be hosting local author book signings on Sundays in August from 12 to 2 p.m. Scheduled authors to appear are: Cynthia Kosciuczyk of “Weaving Life” on Aug. 1; James Goldsborough of “Blood and Oranges” on Aug. 8; Dave “Bio” Baranek of “Tomcat Rio,” “TOPGUN Days,” and “Before TOPGUN Days” on Aug. 15; None on Aug. 22; Lindsey Salatka of “Fish Heads and Duck Skin” on Aug. 29.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Red Tricycle

Our Favorite Books to Ease the Back-to-School Transition

With so much of our lives currently in flux, it’s no surprise that kids may be having a hard time with the back-to-school transition this year. Whether they are just returning to in-person school after a year of remote learning or they are heading to a brand-new school, stress levels can be high. We love the idea of incorporating some of these books into the bedtime routine. They talk about what it’s like to go back to school, validate anxious feelings and show kids that they are not alone.
Books & Literaturerichardsontoday.com

New Book in Darbey’s StoryWalk® for August

This month, the Library’s outdoor Darbey’s StoryWalk® features the book, “The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family,” by Ibtihaj Muhammad with S. K. Ali, illustrated by Hatem Aly. It was selected for August because it’s a “first day of school” story, and because the main author is the first Muslim American woman in hijab to ever compete in the Olympic Games, and the first female Muslim American to medal. The book looks at finding inner strength and pride when facing bullies at school.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

14 Must-Read August Children’s Book Releases

August is here, a month where kids can enjoy the last vestiges of their summer break before returning to school, whatever school may look like for them this year. My daughter (3 years old) and I have been enjoying the summer lately by taking creek hikes where the shade of trees provides some barrier to the summer sun and picking blackberries at our local community garden. We’ve tentatively begun visiting vaccinated family and friends, and she saw both of her great-grandmothers this week, though I’ve decided to keep her out of preschool until she’s vaccinated against COVID-19. Come on, vaccine approval for kids! Much love to all the parents out there having to make extremely tough decisions about their children and school. My daughter has also begun being interested in longer books, and I read two books to her this week that were over 100 pages! I was not expecting to have longer read-aloud sessions for several more years, so I’m delighted we can dip into some early chapter books together.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Books & Literaturewfxb.com

August’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

The Read Carolina pick for August goes to “The Very Nice Box” by Laura Blackett and Eve Gleichman. Ava designs storage boxes for STÄDA, which is an up and coming furniture company. She’s serious and obsessive, throwing herself into her work in order to forget about a tragedy that killed her fiancée and parents years ago. But when Ava gets a new boss named Mat, she can’t help but be inexplicably and instantly drawn into his magnetic personality. And as she falls in love with him, she starts to heal from her trauma. It’s a really cute, funny and kind of cheesy romantic comedy…but slowly you start to realize this isn’t a comedy at all. It’s a thriller. Set in a unique, fun and exciting workplace environment, everything from Ava’s character arc, to the slow unraveling of the real story, were all very well developed and executed.
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

August Book Review: 'The Book of Delights'

Ross Gay’s collection of lyric essays written over the course of one year is this year’s One Book One Community selection. Dan Compton has this month’s book review of The Book of Delights. The Book of Delights is award-winning poet Ross Gay’s first nonfiction book. It is his attempt to...
Books & Literatureeastcentraliowanews.com

Community favorite authors have new books at Cole

Every community has library patrons and every library patron has their own favorite authors. Thoughwhat you personally check out is top secret, I can share that we have some new books by authors that Mount Vernon patrons love to read. What does this mean for you? A trip to the library to check them out!
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Impactful teen reads written in verse

Poetry touches me on multiple levels. Words appeal to my brain, while the ebb and flow of the sounds touch my heart. Young adult books leave an indelible impression on their readers. All the more when those books are written in verse. Here are two of my favorite YA books written in verse.
Books & LiteratureMarie Claire

Tahereh Mafi Shares Her Favorite Books in 'Shelf Portrait'

Tahereh Mafi and her husband (Ransom Riggs, whom you might know for his famous novel Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) have amassed a beautiful, wide-ranging collection of books in their home, as seen in Marie Claire’s latest episode of Shelf Portrait, in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

Vol. 1 Brooklyn’s August 2021 Book Preview

Well, it’s August. As you might expect, we have some recommended books for you this month. They don’t have a lot in common; if we were to choose a theme, we might point to an abundance of notable short story collections in this month’s recommendations, but again, these are a relatively wide-ranging bunch. But that also seems like par for the course right now: you might want to read something thought-provoking or you might want to read something escapist. Either way, we have you covered.
Books & LiteratureDen of Geek

Top New Horror Books in August 2021

Even the height of summer brings dark nights. From the gory to the eerie, horror brings us cathartic chills and gritty adventure. Here are our most-anticipated horror books coming out in August 2021 …. Billy Summers by Stephen King. Type: Novel. Publisher: Scribner. Release date: Aug. 3. Den of Geek...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon's August Book Club Pick Is Currently Amazon's #1 Best Seller — & It's 20% Off

The summer season might be winding down, but you still have plenty of time to squeeze in one more summertime read before fall. Luckily Reese Witherspoon just unveiled her book club‘s “obsession-worthy” pick for the month of August — and it’s already a #1 best seller on Amazon. Even better, you can get the novel for 20% right now! Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive...
Books & LiteratureJacksonville Journal Courier

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for August

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo are behind this comedy that follows four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they “steal, rob, and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.” (8/9, FX on Hulu)
Theater & Dancebookriot.com

8 Thought-Provoking Books About Adults Going Back To School

ThriftBooks, the largest online independent seller of New and Used Books. Back to School sounds great until you realize the cost. This back to school, shop ThriftBooks.com and save big! ThriftBooks.com has over 13 million new and used books so whether you're looking for reference books, children's books, college-level textbooks, or books for the entire family ThriftBooks has it all. Join ReadingRewards loyalty program (it’s free to join!) and each purchase earns points for free book rewards. Who doesn’t love free books? This back to school, be book smart and shop smart at ThriftBooks.com.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.

Comments / 0

Community Policy