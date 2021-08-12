Cancel
Public Transportation Ride Alongs with City Staff in August and September

Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
City staff would like to create an opportunity for anyone interested in public transportation to join staff for a bus ride during the months of August and September. Each Friday, from August 13 through September 29, a City staff member will be riding route 110 on its 10am trip throughout Norman. While you can catch the bus anywhere along the route, staff will be boarding the bus at stop 4117-Webster Avenue at Tonhawa Street (just outside the west entrance to the old central library at 225 N Webster Avenue) at approximately 10:06am each Friday (it is recommended that you be at the bus stop at least 5 minutes early). Interested individuals are welcome to join staff to ask questions and to get a feel for public transportation in Norman.

While an RSVP is not required, it is encouraged to avoid any potential issues with capacity on the bus. You may RSVP to Taylor Johnson, Transit and Parking Program Manager, at 405-217-7721 or [email protected].

Public transportation in Norman is fare free, but please note that a mask is required to use public transportation as directed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) until September 13, 2021, unless extended. Disposable masks will be available on the bus if you do not bring your own.

For more information on public transportation in Norman, please visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/public-works-department/public-transportation.

Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

Politics
